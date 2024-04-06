special report
All you need is love—and twenty questions
Shalini Umachandran 4 min read 06 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST
SummaryCharles Duhigg’s ‘Supercommunicators’ makes the point that good conversation is the starting point to true connection
Ask more questions is advice that’s par for the course for a journalist, but best-selling author Charles Duhigg also believes it’s the single most important factor in communicating successfully.
