All you need is love—and twenty questions

There are essentially three kinds of conversations we’re having at any given time—practical, decision-driving conversations, which he calls “What’s This Really About?"; emotional conversations that ask “How Do We Feel?"; and finally social conversations that explore “Who Are We?". The problem is that one of us is usually having the first kind of conversation, while the other is in the second or third mode. That’s why we get our signals crossed and end up bickering or feeling misunderstood, he explains. So how do we all get to the same frequency, or, in other words, have the same kind of conversation? Practise, listen, share and speak would be the summary of his solution—Duhigg has simple suggestions that anyone could follow to learn to guide conversations to the same plane and therefore, deflect or defuse conflict.