Amazon Introducing Warehouse Overhaul With Robotics to Speed Deliveries
Sebastian Herrera ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 18 Oct 2023, 05:59 PM IST
SummaryThe company will use new AI systems at its fulfillment facilities that will work alongside its employees.
Amazon.com is introducing an array of new artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities into its warehouse operations that will reduce delivery times and help identify inventory more quickly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less