Amazon to Put Ads in Prime Video Shows and Movies

An ad-free option will cost Amazon Prime members an extra $2.99 a month.

Amazon said it plans to start putting advertisements in shows and movies on its Prime Video platform, the latest streaming service to turn to advertising amid mounting losses in the sector.

The company said it would offer an ad-free option, which will cost subscribers an extra $2.99 a month for Amazon Prime members in the U.S.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. As a stand-alone streaming service, Prime Video currently costs $8.99 a month.

Amazon said it would aim to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers." The company said the rollout will begin in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

The company’s live events content, including its Thursday Night Football broadcast, already include ads.

