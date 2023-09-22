Hello User
Business News/ Special Report / Amazon to Put Ads in Prime Video Shows and Movies

Amazon to Put Ads in Prime Video Shows and Movies

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:18 PM IST Will Feuer ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

An ad-free option will cost Amazon Prime members an extra $2.99 a month.

FILE PHOTO: Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo during an Amazon Prime Video India launch event in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Amazon said it plans to start putting advertisements in shows and movies on its Prime Video platform, the latest streaming service to turn to advertising amid mounting losses in the sector.

The company said it would offer an ad-free option, which will cost subscribers an extra $2.99 a month for Amazon Prime members in the U.S.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. As a stand-alone streaming service, Prime Video currently costs $8.99 a month.

Amazon said it would aim to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers." The company said the rollout will begin in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

The company’s live events content, including its Thursday Night Football broadcast, already include ads.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

22 Sep 2023
