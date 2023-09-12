Amazon’s Makeover of Lord & Taylor Building Shows Challenge of Office Conversions
SummaryThe tech company turned an Italian Renaissance-style building on Fifth Avenue into a modern office space.
Amazon.com on Tuesday will unveil its new Manhattan office at the former Lord & Taylor flagship department store, a transformation that highlights how complex office conversions can be.
