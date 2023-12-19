America Doesn’t Have Enough Air-Traffic Controllers, and That’s a Problem

Nearly every U.S. air-traffic facility needs more fully trained controllers to help orchestrate thousands of takeoffs and landings of commercial and private aircraft each day, Federal Aviation Administration staffing data show.

The agency has about 1,000 fewer fully certified controllers than it did a decade ago, according to an FAA-commissioned report issued in November. The report said the agency was on track to gain fewer than 200 more controllers over the next decade.

Officials at the National Transportation Safety Board and controller union have expressed alarm that the struggle to staff critical roles is straining the nation’s air-traffic system as the number of passengers boarding U.S. flights has been hitting record highs.

The FAA, which manages the nation’s air-traffic facilities, says it has been able to mitigate safety risks, while pushing to hire and train more controllers. With some facilities short-handed, the agency this year has at times halted departures or otherwise slowed down air traffic to guard against mishaps.

Investigators with the NTSB remain concerned, and are examining staffing issues as they probe serious near-collisions on the tarmac over the past year. The safety board so far hasn’t determined that staffing issues played any role in the close calls, which might also involve pilot missteps.

In February, a controller’s apparent error led to a FedEx cargo plane nearly landing on a Southwest Airlines jet at the Austin, Texas, airport. The FedEx jet pulled away just before it could have crashed into the Southwest jet.

The controller’s supervisor wasn’t watching and was instead managing ground traffic, according to an internal FAA safety summary that flagged the lack of oversight among the significant factors.

The supervisor told investigators that she could have used another set of eyes in the tower that morning. “I desperately wish I had had somebody up there," she said, according to an interview transcript.

There were other controllers on duty elsewhere at the facility when the incident occurred, according to records released by the NTSB. Government officials said the staffing level in the tower cab wasn’t unusual for such a slow time of day.

Government and union officials have raised concerns about the lack of controllers, saying those who are working can face exhaustion and distractions.

Union leaders representing controllers have warned of fatigue resulting from mandatory overtime, with some controllers frequently working 10-hour days over six-day weeks.

“What happens with mandatory overtime?" Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB, said during congressional testimony in November. “It ends up leading to fatigue and distraction, which is exactly what we’re seeing as part of these incident investigations, and it all just comes down to the shortage of staffing."

The FAA says it hasn’t found that staffing shortages have led to broader safety problems. The FAA said it slows down air traffic to maintain safety when there aren’t enough controllers, and that it is making progress in training new ones, who can take on some roles while still completing their training.

“Efficiency never comes at the expense of safety," said Frank McIntosh, the FAA’s deputy air-traffic chief. “I don’t think we have an erosion of safety based on our current levels of staffing, because we have ways of mitigating individual staffing issues."

Rich Santa, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the labor union’s members strive to mitigate the safety risks posed by staffing shortages. But, he said, controllers are under growing pressure, working required and increasingly unwelcome overtime needed to maintain the system’s capacity.

“I’m very proud of our workforce, but the rubber band is stretched—it is so tight, and holding it together is our job," Santa said.

The aviation industry rebounded quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the turnaround has been far from smooth. Major airlines struggled over the past couple of years to staff up, causing tensions with pilots, flight attendants and airport workers.

FAA officials said they are closely monitoring stresses to the aviation system and encouraging more reporting from employees. Internal reports from the FAA’s air-traffic division showed the agency tracked 202 serious and potentially significant aviation-related issues during the government’s recent fiscal year, up from 133 the year prior. The reports involved a range of issues, including air-traffic control.

The November report, written by a group of former U.S. air-safety and industry officials, said air-traffic-staffing shortfalls threaten to erode protections that have made U.S. air travel remarkably safe. Current and former air-traffic controllers said they are frustrated with what they see as the FAA’s failure to prepare for losing employees as they reach the mandatory retirement age of 56.

The FAA has fallen behind its training and hiring goals, a situation exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, earlier government shutdowns and what former agency officials complain has been years of inadequate funding. As the coronavirus began spreading more than three years ago, the agency suspended training at its academy for new hires for four months and paused training elsewhere for stretches ranging from seven months to almost two years, according to a Transportation Department inspector general’s report.

The FAA has struggled to find managers and supervisors at some busy facilities. About 40% of facilities meet the 85% controller staffing level the FAA strives for, according to FAA staffing data viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Nationally, the FAA has about 81% of the fully certified controllers it needs.

McIntosh said the FAA has been working to ensure it has enough controllers in its training pipeline. In response to the November report, the agency said it was ramping up controller hiring, including increasing support for college training programs.

In February 2022, a controller at a major air-traffic center near Jacksonville, Fla., which coordinates high-altitude flying across a swath of the Southeastern U.S., complained of overloaded colleagues, according to a complaint filed in an anonymous reporting system maintained by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“Something needs to change soon because safety is compromised every single day," the controller wrote.

The FAA last year announced plans to hire 30 controllers at Jacksonville, part of an increase the controllers’ union said it negotiated.

McIntosh said the facility is much healthier than it was a year ago: “We are fixing this, and we’re being very, very aggressive."

The FAA said it had launched a new panel to study controllers’ fatigue, including their work requirements and scheduling practices. The agency said it offers controllers leave if they are fatigued, and aims to reduce unnecessary overtime. As with pilots, regulations and labor agreements limit how much time they can work straight.

Yahay Obeid, an air-traffic supervisor at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, said he has never seen staffing issues put safety at risk in his nearly two decades on the job. “It’s always efficiency that takes the hit," he said.

One of the toughest facilities to staff has been the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control site, or Tracon, where employees manage flights into and out of the major airports serving the New York City area. The facility had only 54% of the fully-trained controllers it needed, the FAA said earlier this year.

Citing the facility’s staffing problems, the FAA last spring encouraged airlines to cull some New York flights to avoid snarls, and flight reductions are set to remain in place until next fall.

At least one carrier has said the cuts haven’t been deep enough to prevent disruption. The FAA has privately warned lawmakers that the Newark Liberty International and JFK airports may face “airport closures" as soon as late 2024 and 2026 respectively if safety-critical staffing falls too short, according to an FAA presentation viewed by the Journal. An agency spokesman said the April presentation referred partly to potential ground stops to limit departures or arrivals.

Santa, the union president, said that although “their staffing’s horrendous," the New York Tracon is making progress certifying more controllers.

The FAA has cited staffing and workload levels as a potential reason for an upsurge earlier this year in cases of pilots who tried to take off without clearance when they were told to line up and wait, according to a March agency presentation that the Journal obtained via a public-records request. Controllers stopped the aircraft in less than half the cases examined.

McIntosh said the majority of such problems stemmed from pilots who took off without authorization. But the FAA requires certain staffing levels when it allows planes “to line up and wait" for departure, and agency officials said they examine whether towers were properly staffed when problems arise.

Staffing issues are often hard to tie directly to chains of events that lead to incidents and accidents, veteran crash investigators say.

After the Austin incident in February, an NTSB investigator asked a big-picture question: If the supervisor could have anything to better manage air traffic, what would it be?

“Staffing," she said.

