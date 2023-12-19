America Doesn’t Have Enough Air-Traffic Controllers, and That’s a Problem
Andrew Tangel , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Dec 2023, 04:56 PM IST
SummaryThe FAA says it is looking to avoid any safety risks by slowing air traffic and pushing to do more hiring and training.
American air-traffic-control facilities are short on controllers, leading to delayed flights and adding potential safety risks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less