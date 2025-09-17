America loves cocaine again—Mexico’s new drug king cashes in
José de Córdoba , Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 17 Sept 2025, 08:00 pm IST
Summary
The Trump administration’s war on fentanyl created an opening for ‘El Señor Mencho’ to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. by the ton.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
From a heavily guarded mountain hideout in the heart of the Sierra Madre, 59-year-old Nemesio “Mencho" Oseguera reigns as the new drug king of Mexico, aided in his ascendance by America’s resurging love of cocaine and the Trump administration’s escalating war on fentanyl.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story