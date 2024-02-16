American Fashion in Crisis? Not at These Shows
SummaryAt New York Fashion Week, wear-them-forever wardrobe staples met whimsical one-of-a-kind details and ‘boss diva’ suiting.
In the 1990s, New York fashion had the Big Three: Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. Of them, only Lauren remains a fashion force. Klein’s brand now only calls to mind Jeremy Allen White in boxer briefs. A recent reboot of the Donna Karan brand, sans Donna, drew yawns. In their heydays, these designers set the fashion agenda for the United States, and to some extent, the world. But in recent years, many have bemoaned the state of American fashion and wondered whether its fashion week should even exist.