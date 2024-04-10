American households are divided over how to load the dishwasher
Natasha Khan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST
SummaryOne of the most divisive appliances keeps sparking consternation in the U.S. and abroad. Even Britain’s prime minister has entered the fray.
Nina and Stephen Edwards have been on the same page for most things in their 25-year marriage: what to have for dinner, where to vacation, where to set the thermostat in their New York City home. But there is one thing they can’t agree on: how best to load the dishwasher.
