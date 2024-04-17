Americans throw away up to $68 mn in coins a year. Here is where it all ends up.
Oyin Adedoyin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Apr 2024, 08:53 PM IST
SummarySo much change ends up in the trash that one company is digging them up for profit.
At a waste-management facility in Morrisville, Pa., workers load incinerated trash into industrial machinery that separates and sorts metals, then sends them to get hosed down. The reward: buckets of quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.
