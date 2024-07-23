America’s 60-year-olds are staring at financial peril

A recent study looking at the roughly 30 million young boomers who will turn 65 between this year and 2030 determined that just over half have no more than $250,000 in financial assets. This makes it likely these people will have to rely on Social Security after burning through savings as a primary source of income in retirement, according to the study, commissioned by the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Alliance for Lifetime Income, which advocates for retirement annuities and includes insurers and financial-services companies.