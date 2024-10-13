America’s new millionaire class: Plumbers and HVAC entrepreneurs
Te-Ping Chen , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Oct 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryPrivate equity is pouring money into skilled-trade small businesses; ‘Next thing you know, you’re running an empire.’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Aaron Rice has two logos tattooed on his left leg: one from the plumbing business he co-founded more than a decade ago, and another from the private-equity-backed company that recently bought it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less