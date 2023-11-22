America’s Nonprofit Theaters Are Finding Ways to Thrive
Stripped-down productions, nontraditional performance spaces and ‘hyper local’ programming are helping companies weather hard times.
“The Fabulous Invalid" is the title of a 1938 George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy about a theater’s struggles to survive. The phrase, which outlasted the show, refers to the resilience of theater in the face of insane odds. In the past six months, it has been an apt image for the demise of not-for-profit companies across America. Since the pandemic ended, dozens of theaters across the country have closed; many others have laid off staff or cut down their seasons. Longtime artistic leaders left their jobs. Data collected by Theater Communications Group shows that 60% of the country’s nonprofit theaters are predicting deficits this year, compared with 10% in 2021.