America’s Nonprofit Theaters Are Finding Ways to Thrive

"The Fabulous Invalid" is the title of a 1938 George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy about a theater's struggles to survive. The phrase, which outlasted the show, refers to the resilience of theater in the face of insane odds. In the past six months, it has been an apt image for the demise of not-for-profit companies across America. Since the pandemic ended, dozens of theaters across the country have closed; many others have laid off staff or cut down their seasons. Longtime artistic leaders left their jobs. Data collected by Theater Communications Group shows that 60% of the country's nonprofit theaters are predicting deficits this year, compared with 10% in 2021.

The reasons for the crisis are numerous: competition for audiences from streaming and phones; corporate philanthropy’s pivot away from the arts; crime driving audiences away from downtown districts; didactic plays that alienate audiences. Even at the best of times, making theater is a financial challenge. In their 1966 study “Performing Arts: The Economic Dilemma," William J. Baumol and William G. Bowen identified a central problem: It “takes a long time and a lot of work to create a play…and it still takes about four hours to watch Hamlet. You can’t shorten the creation time—or performance time—without greatly reducing the quality."

But a closer look at not-for-profit theaters across the country shows that many are finding ways to thrive. The leaders of these theaters define success differently than they did before the pandemic, but they are optimistic about the future and intent on connecting with new and younger audiences.

Some theaters are thriving because their definition of the art eschews lavish sets, costumes and props, keeping expenses low. Last year, the Long Wharf Theater in New Haven, Conn., which will turn 60 in 2025, left its longtime building to embrace what the artistic staff calls a “mobile model," finding new audiences in classrooms, street performances and other nontraditional spaces. The season opened with a sold-out production of Joan Didion’s hit one-woman play “The Year of Magical Thinking," starring Kathleen Chalfant.

Chicago’s Second Story Theatre, whose motto is “real people telling real stories for real change," puts on one-person shows in bars. The 25-year-old company has never relied on ticket sales, instead funding its creative work through a consulting business, Culturebuilds, which promises to help businesses “build more empathetic, connected cultures that attract and retain talented staff."

Many regional theaters have recognized the urgency of attracting young audiences. That is the longstanding focus of the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) of Minneapolis, which was hit hard when the pandemic struck in March 2020, laying off three-quarters of its staff. Now 95% of them are back, and in the past year the theater has doubled down on the appeal of live theater by offering experiences that can't be replicated online, like "Cookin," a hit South Korean martial-arts show with drumming and dancing. Subscription revenue is up 10% from last year, and while CTC ran a deficit in 2022, it was only a third of what the company anticipated.

A new focus on inclusivity has led some theaters to change the way they choose what plays to stage. Trinity Repertory Company of Providence, R.I., which has added almost a thousand subscribers in the past year, moved from a closed-door process in which a few leaders picked shows to a more open discussion among company members. Artistic director Curt Columbus says that Trinity Rep has also made its season “hyper local." Early next year, it will stage “La Broa’," a new play by Orlando Hernandez based on oral histories of Latino Rhode Islanders; the title is a Spanish name for Broad Street in downtown Providence.

Few regional theaters are talking much about staging European classics or 20th-century American marquee playwrights. A production of Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt" wouldn’t likely attract the kind of audiences that came to the McCarter Theater, in Princeton, N.J., for sold-out performances by Patti Smith and the comedian Hasan Minhaj last year. In October, a screening of the animated film “Coco" accompanied by the Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México drew an audience of 47% first-time theatregoers.

One of the most interesting success stories is Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, founded in 1954. In contrast to many theaters that pivoted to online programming during the pandemic, the Milwaukee Rep remained focused on returning to live performance and reopened in fall 2021, months earlier than most other American theaters. Observing that Milwaukee Bucks games attended by thousands did not turn out to be superspreader events, the Milwaukee Rep resisted the stringent masking guidelines advocated by Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA, instead following the more pragmatic protocols used for sports events. As a result, the theater did not have to shorten its season and kept its staff "more than 90% together," said executive director Chad Bauman.

The news from theaters across the country is hardly all good. But in our atomized postpandemic era, theater is more necessary than ever. It offers a civic space where the most complex issues of the day unfold live, in real time. Robert Ford, the founder and artistic director of TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Ark., says that for its audience, theatergoing is more a civic relationship than a transactional one. Ticket holders hang out in “the commons," as they call the lobby, and Ford emphasizes personally greeting people who return to the theater multiple times. The immediacy and impermanence of live performance define it as a humane and vital town square, rather than a polarizing online substitute.

Rachel Shteir is head of the Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism Program at the Theatre School at DePaul University and the author of “Betty Friedan: Magnificent Disrupter."

