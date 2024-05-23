Amid bullying, ‘where were you kids?’

It always comes down to one haunting question. I can still hear the words, from an anguished father: “Why weren’t you his friends?"

This month it happened in Greenfield, Ind., but it goes on every day in cities and towns across the country: children being bullied and tormented by other children, sometimes to the breaking point. Children being singled out by other children who evidently enjoy seeing their tears.

This month in Greenfield, 10-year-old Sammy Teusch, a fourth-grader, took his own life after what his parents say was constant bullying by other children at his school. The parents, Sam and Nichole Teusch, told reporters they had appealed to school officials 20 times about the bullying that made their boy’s life a daily misery. They say he was mocked endlessly about his teeth and about his glasses; they say he was beaten on the school bus, that his glasses were taken from his face and broken, that something done to him in a school bathroom shortly before his death made him fearful to go to classes.

After Sammy took his life, the school’s superintendent insisted that no reports of bullying had ever been submitted. The school district, however, later said: “Our staff in Greenfield-Central has worked with the Teusch family quite a bit over the last 18 months. Contact between school personnel and the parents was frequent."

We hear about these stories only when they become so unbearable that a child commits suicide. But the bullying—such a mild term for something that can afflict boys and girls deep into their adult years, the taunting of the afraid and alone by the strong and many—has been such a dark part of childhood for so long that it isn’t considered news until the end result is a funeral.

I think often of a boy named Curtis Taylor, an eighth-grader in Burlington, Iowa, who in 1993 took his own life after what his father, Bill Taylor, told me was years of bullying by a group of boys at school. Like Sammy Teusch’s parents in Indiana, Mr. Taylor tried repeatedly to get school officials to take what was happening to his son seriously.

Curtis would come home weeping, Mr. Taylor said, saying that boys would bang his head into metal lockers, would trip him in hallways to the laughter of other students, would knock things out of his hands and then, after Curtis had picked them up, would knock them out again. He had several books that were his favorites; the boys took them from him. He had a sweatshirt he enjoyed wearing; the boys poured chocolate milk on it in front of other students. After a while, his father said, “he blamed himself for the other students’ not liking him."

Such suffering is happening today, in places we will never hear about unless a child like Sammy Teusch or Curtis Taylor decides he can’t take it any longer. And that is why I have never forgotten the sound of Curtis’s dad’s voice after his boy was dead, and after students at the school signed a memorial display, some of them writing that Curtis was a nice person.

“But I could only think," Mr. Taylor said: “Where were you kids? Why weren’t you his friends?"

Mr. Greene’s books include the novel “All Summer Long."

