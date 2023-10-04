An Abandoned Chocolate Factory Holds a Sweet Surprise: An Elegant Holiday Home

A veteran renovator and an aficionado of industrial architecture, Ruttens wanted a unusual building that he could transform into a distinctive family bolt-hole. He found his project in the form of a disused former chocolate factory in the small town of La Bisbal d’Empordà, in the Catalonia region of northeastern Spain.

Taking a less-is-more approach to the 200-year-old building, Ruttens and his team of architects have managed to repurpose it as a contemporary holiday home while carefully protecting its original features.

“I have been restoring houses all my life. It is a kind of hobby for me, but I had never done something abroad," said Ruttens, who lives in the town of Linden, some 20 miles east of Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

“I wanted a home in Spain because I like the food, and the culture and I like the climate of Catalonia, which is not as hot as it is in other parts of Spain. It is very green, and it is easy to reach from home."

In 2014, Ruttens, 58, who works in human resources for a multinational medical-research company, began searching for potential properties online. He initially ruled out the chocolate factory because, he said, it was listed for $630,240, which was more than he wanted to spend.

But, over the course of the next few months, its price was reduced to $472,590. In 2015, Ruttens negotiated to buy the roughly 6,500-square-foot property for $346,630.

The three-story factory building was in sound structural condition when Ruttens took it on, although some of the windows were broken, and a stone lean-to in the backyard was falling apart. He is unsure exactly when the factory closed down. All his new neighbors could tell him, he said, was that it had been empty for several years.

“I have a liking for old factories, they have some romance to me," said Ruttens. “And to me it was good that nobody had tried to redo it, and got it wrong. That was an advantage."

Ruttens then hired Barcelona-based architects Anna and Eugeni Bach to redesign the building while preserving its grand open-plan spaces, notably the high-ceilinged main room on the first floor with its faded and well-worn original terracotta floor tiles, some of which are marked with curves and patterns that acted as trademarks for the artisans that made them.

Ruttens and his partner, Marjan Diegenant, 54, a health-services manager, have five children, aged between 18 and 28, from previous relationships. He wanted space for a dining table that would seat 20 and plenty of bedrooms. He also wanted a very flexible home, and one where boundaries were blurred. “I wanted a house where you could wander around and not be sure if you are inside or outside," said Ruttens.

From the outside, the old factory is an unimpressive prospect, with its modest rough-stone façade and small green front door.

Once that door is pulled open, however, the scale of the building becomes apparent. “My friends always get a surprise when they come in," said Ruttens.

The Bachs achieved this “wow" factor with a series of subtle changes to the main first floor space, now a kitchen and living room. The room originally had a row of arched windows. Sections of wall below them were carefully chipped away to create a succession of french doors which now lead out to the backyard where a swimming pool has been installed. These doors have been painted green, almost the only splash of color in the house.

Sections of the off-white kitchen have been cut out to expose the original rough brick walls, and the work top is made from grayish white Macael marble which is mined in Andalusia, southern Spain.

The magnificent tiled and vaulted roof with exposed metal beams—a style typical of the region, said Anna Bach—provides the finishing touch.

Outside, the old lean-to has been rebuilt, and a second and almost-identical kitchen installed. Ruttens says this is his favorite part of the house, a place where he can indulge his love of cooking and being outdoors at the same time. This, he said, is his summer kitchen, while the kitchen in the main house is used in wintertime. A set of new, floating concrete steps lead up to a sun deck above the outdoor kitchen, which is sheltered from the fierce sun by a series of sail-shaped blinds which cast a fretwork of shadows onto the space.

Back indoors, on the second floor, the open-plan space needed to be subdivided into bedrooms.

“Although there was a change of function, we wanted to conserve the quality of the existing space," said Anna Bach.

This was achieved by slicing the room into a dormitory-style space with six bedrooms and five bathrooms lined up along a central corridor. The rooms are separated with partition walls, with glass panels installed above the door frames so that the delicate woodwork of its original timbered roof can still be seen in its entirety.

The third floor has another standout ceiling with entire logs each a foot or more in diameter supporting the slanted roof. This room has been left as a single space, fitted with a kitchen and a bedroom partitioned off in one corner. Right now, Ruttens doesn’t really need this extra living space. In time, with the thought of grandchildren already on the horizon, he thinks it would make a fine private family apartment.

To give Ruttens the flexibility, a second staircase was added at the back of the factory. This, plus a series of pivoting doors, means that the building could be divided into two separate units should Ruttens ever wish to rent out part of it. There is also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom annex (with yet another kitchen) which could also be rented out, or used as a private guest suite.

The main work was carried out between 2016 and 2018, with finishing touches and adjustments going on until 2020. The project cost around $682,630, bringing Ruttens’s total investment in his Spanish getaway to about $977,000. Today, he believes it is worth just over $1.05 million, although he has no plans to sell.

In fact, he hopes one day to be able split his time evenly between Belgium and his elegant yet quirky Spanish home, where old pieces of machinery, including a whetstone used to sharpen knives and mysterious arrangements of handles and pulleys, remain bolted into the walls, acting as pieces of art in the otherwise largely unadorned house.

Eugeni Bach said that leaving this ancient metalwork in place was part of the strategy to reinvent the factory without eradicating its past. “We tried to do a lot, while changing things as little as possible," he said. “We made very small, careful changes, so that the atmosphere of the factory is still there."

View Full Image An Abandoned Chocolate Factory Holds a Sweet Surprise: An Elegant Holiday Home

