An Abandoned Chocolate Factory Holds a Sweet Surprise: An Elegant Holiday Home
SummaryIn Catalonia, Dirk Ruttens and a team of architects repurposed the 200-year-old structure into a contemporary space for hosting family and friends.
When Dirk Ruttens went shopping for a holiday home in Spain, he wasn’t interested in a cookie-cutter modern waterfront apartment or a traditional country finca.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more