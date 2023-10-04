An Abandoned Chocolate Factory Holds a Sweet Surprise: An Elegant Holiday Home

Outside, the old lean-to has been rebuilt, and a second and almost-identical kitchen installed. Ruttens says this is his favorite part of the house, a place where he can indulge his love of cooking and being outdoors at the same time. This, he said, is his summer kitchen, while the kitchen in the main house is used in wintertime. A set of new, floating concrete steps lead up to a sun deck above the outdoor kitchen, which is sheltered from the fierce sun by a series of sail-shaped blinds which cast a fretwork of shadows onto the space.