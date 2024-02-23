An Insider’s Guide to the Best Chocolate in Paris
Aleksandra Crapanzano , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Feb 2024, 09:13 PM IST
SummaryFor a delicious new perspective on the city, escape the tourist throngs and embark on a culinary quest, from bonbons to bars, éclairs to macarons. These are the essential chocolateries esteemed by Parisians in the know.
FRANCE’S LOVE AFFAIR with chocolate runs deep in the culture. “In French we would say, ‘On baigne dans le chocolat depuis tout bébe.’ We bathe in chocolate from babyhood," mused Paris native Cécilia Jourdan, CEO and founder of the Hello French online language program. “You know, instead of having a bottle of milk, I’m sure some of us have hot chocolate as babies." She was only half-joking.
