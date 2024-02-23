An Insider’s Guide to the Best Chocolate in Paris

You hardly need an excuse to visit Paris, nor a purpose once you get there. But traveling on a culinary quest offers the pleasure of discovery and can even extricate you from the dreaded tourist shuffle—the prospect of waiting in yet more lines as you check off a to-do list of the major sites. Imagine, instead, if your wanderings led you to a dark-chocolate truffle here, a milk-chocolate caramel there. Such an expedition might take you to both high-profile and less-known neighborhoods, letting you experience the city as a local even as you fill a suitcase or two with pâte à tartiner (like Nutella, but so much better) and jewel-toned bonbons from Patrick Roger.