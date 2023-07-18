An Overachiever’s Guide to Bringing Vacation Treats Back to the Office
- Yes, giving your boss and co-workers goodies from your summer travels can help you get ahead. Just beware of the etiquette pitfalls.
Treating co-workers to goodies from your vacation can be a career-enhancing move. It can also backfire.
Coming back to the office with souvenirs and treats from summer travels is as much a rite of the season as taking the vacation itself. Done the right way, giving gifts at work can be a light-touch—and often chocolate-coated—way to bolster office relationships and impress your boss, business etiquette coaches say. Yet gifts can go wrong, and those that are too personal or expensive can land awkwardly or give you a reputation as a kiss-up.
Sweta Regmi, 43 years old, gave cigars to two bosses at the bank where she worked after traveling to Cuba a few years ago. One manager loved his. The other told her he had asthma.
She made up for the faux pas by bringing the asthmatic boss a homemade lunch, Regmi says. When she was laid off in a round of job cuts later that year, both managers strongly recommended her in her job hunt. The gifts from Cuba helped solidify the rapport, she says.
“No gift would climb me up the ladder," says Regmi, who has gone onto supervisor roles herself and now gives immigrants career and resume advice in Greater Sudbury, Ontario. Yet “when you do it genuinely, authentically, the relationship lasts forever."
Rule No. 1: Keep gifts inexpensive and low-stakes, such as saltwater taffy from that week in Cape Cod or chocolates from your Paris getaway. If you want to personalize it, say, for the boss, add a short, handwritten note. Grandstanding gestures, such as giving a scarf or piece of jewelry, risk making colleagues feel outshined and put pressure on others to reciprocate.
“That’s where it gets the reputation of being brown-nosing," says Nancy Halpern, a leadership consultant who helps executives navigate office politics.
Bringing treats back from vacation travels holds even more significance in many Asian business cultures. Aim for a small memento that is useful, such as a special tea or pen, and avoid bottles of whiskey or alcohol-infused chocolates, etiquette coaches say. Opt for nice wrapping paper, and stay away from white paper, which can be associated with mourning.
Keep in mind any monetary limits your company sets on gift-giving to prevent the appearance of bribing clients or other outside parties. These limits are a good rule to follow internally, too, says Pamela Eyring, president of the Protocol School of Washington, which offers training programs in business etiquette and other soft skills.
She recommends sticking to items that cost less than $50. Anything pricier may come across as over the top, she says. Remember, the aim of giving a gift is to delight the recipient with your thoughtfulness, not create an undue sense of obligation to reciprocate.
If you’re returning after some time off but didn’t travel anywhere, baked goods are also an option. Kelli Royals, a 35-year-old welder in Newport News, Va., has been bringing personalized cakes and cupcakes into work for years. A couple of years ago, she baked a cake shaped like a hard hat for her then-boss’s birthday.
Until then, she says she wondered if, in a male-dominated industry, people sometimes overlooked her welding skills and experience. Her boss’s reaction to the cake reassured her otherwise.
“He just saw that I was invested," says Royals, now a project manager at another shipbuilding company.
The former boss, Bob Bristol, remembers the cake as “perfect" and says he was impressed by the time and effort she put into making the celebration special.
“She pays attention to detail," Bristol, 67, says. “It’s just a noticeable thing."
Travis Cantwell, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning professional in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, says he was thrilled to get a “World’s Best Boss" mug from one of his employees, Jasson Gardner, last year.
“I was struggling with my new role and when I received it, it told me that I was doing a good job," says Cantwell, 33.
Now in a new job at a different company, “I look at it every day," he says.
Gardner, who had bought the mug on a vacation on Dauphin Island, Ala., also brought about a dozen little pirate ships for his co-workers as thanks for their work while he was away. Some responded by warning him they wouldn’t be getting him anything in return.
He wasn’t fazed. “It wasn’t for anything promotion-wise," says Gardner, 58. “It was a feel-good thing."