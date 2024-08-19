Are superfans happier than the rest of us?
Rachel Feintzeig , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Aug 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryWhat the Taylor Swift and “Star Wars” obsessives know about finding joy that we don’t.
Joe Blake kicked off his first dating-app chat with Missy Gosbee by inquiring about her favorite “Star Wars" movie. “Episode V," she instantly told him. (Nonfan translation: “The Empire Strikes Back.")
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less