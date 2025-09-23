Are these fish sending a message with their mysterious spots?
John M. Clarke Jr. , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Sept 2025, 07:00 pm IST
Summary
Redfish with perfect numbers, letters and symbols on their tails are all the rage on the water.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Andrew Brown had spent most of his life chasing redfish, a piscatorial prize notable for its fight and unique tail markings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story