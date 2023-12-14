Are You a Morning Person? You Might Want to Thank Your Neanderthal Genes.
Aylin Woodward , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Dec 2023, 12:55 PM IST
SummaryNew study links DNA inherited from our extinct cousins to a propensity for being early risers.
Whether you’re a morning person has long been tied to personality, but new research suggests DNA inherited from our extinct Neanderthal cousins ups the chance we’re early risers.
