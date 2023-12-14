Are You a Morning Person? You Might Want to Thank Your Neanderthal Genes.

A better understanding of how our ancestors—and their genomes—evolved in response to those changing environments could help physicians and scientists apply that knowledge to help people today. Graveyard shifts and bright lights from cities, hand-held devices and computers are skewing our cycles of waking and sleeping based on light from the sun, Capra said. Being out of sync can have an impact on our relationship with mental health, cancers and metabolic diseases.

