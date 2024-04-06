Are you fit for your age? Test yourself with these exercises
Jen Murphy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Apr 2024, 04:46 PM IST
SummaryMeasuring your cardiovascular fitness, strength and balance can give a read on how well you’re aging.
How fast you can run a mile and the number of push-ups you can crank out aren’t just good for fitness bragging rights. They’re indicators of how well you’re aging.
