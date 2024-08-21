As Generation X approaches retirement, reality still bites
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 21 Aug 2024, 08:41 PM IST
SummaryThe ‘forgotten generation,’ born between 1965 and 1980, launched their careers at the start of a massive shift in how people work.
The oldest members of Gen X are turning 60 next year. Many can’t afford to stop working any time soon.
