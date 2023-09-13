As India rises, The G-20 Reveals a Shifting World Order3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:02 AM IST
As India rises, China and Russia seethe, Europe shrinks and America dithers.
Global gabfests rarely produce significant results, and last weekend’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi was no exception. The carefully drafted and painfully negotiated declaration will be forgotten as quickly as all its predecessors. The war in Ukraine will rumble on exactly as if the language on the war had not been tweaked to favor the Russian position. The invitation to the African Union to participate in future G-20 summits won’t change the way the world works.