As Pressure on Harvard President Increases, University Board Feels the Squeeze
Douglas Belkin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Dec 2023, 03:06 PM IST
SummaryCritics of Harvard Corporation call for resignations and fault the board’s insularity for recent missteps.
In the wake of calls for the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, a growing number of faculty members are turning their focus to the other 11 members of the powerful governing board that runs the school.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less