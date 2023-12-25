As Pressure on Harvard President Increases, University Board Feels the Squeeze

In October, after the Hamas attacks on Israel left about 1,200 people dead, more than 30 Harvard student organizations laid blame for Hamas’s violence on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians over the decades. Former Harvard President Larry Summers and several high-profile corporate leaders blasted Gay’s initial statement, which contained no reference to the statement by the student organizations. She issued follow-up statements and clarifications in the subsequent days and weeks condemning Hamas and asking the community for rhetoric that aims to illuminate and not inflame, but they didn’t quell the anger.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}