As the Rubik’s Cube turns 50, a revolution looms

The rules were standardized in 2004 by the World Cube Association, a nonprofit co-founded by Ron van Bruchem, a Dutch IT worker who says he coined the term “speed cubing." The WCA now organizes hundreds of events yearly around the world—including the recent one in Queens—fueled by volunteers and small competitor fees. Last year, more than 60,000 cubers participated in at least one competition, up roughly sixfold from a decade ago, according to the organization.