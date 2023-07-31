At the Core of Hollywood’s AI Fight: How Far Is Too Far?

The Screen Actors Guild says it wants to ensure studios obtain “informed consent" from actors before using digital replicas of them, and offer talent fair compensation. The Writers Guild of America has said it wants to clearly define that “source material" and “literary material," which its members get compensated for, cannot be generated by AI tools. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has said it has made robust and fair proposals addressing those concerns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}