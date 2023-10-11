Australia’s Plan to Address Colonial Legacy Divides Those It Aims to Help
SummaryA referendum on amending the country’s constitution to recognize indigenous people is proving controversial.
ALICE SPRINGS, Australia—In Australia’s vast and sparsely populated Northern Territory, the indigenous communities that make up more than a quarter of the population are divided.
