Australia’s Plan to Address Colonial Legacy Divides Those It Aims to Help

ALICE SPRINGS, Australia—In Australia’s vast and sparsely populated Northern Territory, the indigenous communities that make up more than a quarter of the population are divided.

Australia has long wrestled with the legacy of colonialism and how best to improve the lives of indigenous Australians—who are poorer, less healthy and less educated, and more at risk for domestic violence, suicide and incarceration than other groups. Now, the country is set to vote on a proposal to amend the constitution to recognize indigenous people and create a government advisory body, called the Voice, for indigenous issues.

But in Outback communities in the Northern Territory, where indigenous Australians make up the highest percentage of people of any Australian state or territory, some residents aren’t sure whether the proposals will change much.

Greg Abbott is convinced it will. After a crime wave hit the town of Alice Springs in the past year, the 55-year-old former healthcare worker and other indigenous Australians from a community organization began patrolling the city to deter thieves who were breaking into shops and cars. Authorities restricted alcohol sales to stop the violence, while some officials acknowledged the disproportionate social disadvantages faced by indigenous people were also a factor.

“Our issues have been here for years and years, and there’s never really no one to listen to us," said Abbott, a patrol leader, as he walked through shopping centers and past tourist shops that sold indigenous art and books.

But Rosemary Egan Nampijinpa, who was selling paintings in Alice Springs along the city’s main pedestrian mall, said she would be voting against the proposal because she isn’t sure what it will do. Nampijinpa, who moved to Alice Springs because there was violence in the remote indigenous community where she was living, said arguments have erupted in family groups over the Voice proposal.

“It’s pretty sad," said Nampijinpa. “Everything’s split."

Hard to reach a consensus to address historical wrongs

Polls show Australians overall are also divided over the Oct. 14 vote, with one measure showing some 59% of voters now against it—a reversal from about a year ago when a majority were in favor.

Supporters, including Australia’s center-left prime minister, Anthony Albanese, are encouraging people to vote “yes" to the changes, and argue that other developed nations, including the U.S., already have constitutional recognition of their indigenous peoples. They say that it will pay respect to the indigenous people who have lived in Australia for at least 65,000 years and that the advisory body will lead to legislation that better addresses the challenges facing indigenous communities.

Opponents who want Australians to vote “no" at the referendum, including many members of the conservative opposition, argue the proposal will split the country along racial lines by favoring one group of people in the country’s foundational document. They contend the advisory body will add to government bureaucracy and have little impact, given that it bears similarities to a previous commission that was seen to be a failure.

The division, even among indigenous people who make up nearly 4% of Australia’s 26 million people, shows the difficulties of finding consensus to address historical wrongs. European settlers massacred thousands of indigenous Australians in hundreds of incidents along the colonial frontier, according to academics, and took over their land on the premise that it didn’t belong to anyone. For decades, Australian policies allowed for removing indigenous children from their families to assimilate them into white society, and indigenous Australians weren’t fully included in population counts until the 1971 census.

Unlike other similar nations, including Canada, the U.S. and New Zealand, the Australian state never signed treaties with its indigenous communities.

Those tensions have continued into more recent times. In 2007, the military was sent to indigenous areas in the Northern Territory in response to allegations of child sexual abuse. Many people opposed that and ensuing policies, such as the temporary takeover of indigenous-owned land and government control over how indigenous people used welfare payments, on the grounds they were heavy-handed and discriminatory.

Among those leading the campaign against the Voice is Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, an opposition senator with indigenous heritage who was once deputy mayor of Alice Springs. She has argued that indigenous Australians already have a say in government because she is one of 11 indigenous representatives in Parliament.

“The Voice is flawed in its foundations," Price said in a recent speech, adding the government hasn’t fully explained how the Voice would operate and that some indigenous activists have sought to demonize colonialism, which ultimately underpinned the achievements of modern-day Australia.

The “yes" campaign says the idea for the Voice came from indigenous Australians—it was called for at a gathering of indigenous leaders in 2017. The campaign has also pointed to a poll published in April showing that 83% of indigenous Australians supported the constitutional change.

“We’re not going to get another shot at it for at least another 50 years," Geoff Shaw, a community leader who lives in an indigenous area in Alice Springs, said of the change, which he supports.

Referendums struggle to win majority support

Passing the referendum will likely be an uphill battle. Of 44 referendums to change the constitution in Australia, only eight have passed. The last ones that passed were in 1977. To change it, a majority of Australians nationwide must vote in favor, plus a majority in at least four of the six Australian states. The Northern Territory isn’t a state, so it isn’t included in the state count.

Australian officials said in recent weeks that if the referendum passes, a bipartisan committee would develop legislation that would set out ground rules for the Voice. Many legal experts say that the Voice’s advice to Parliament would be voluntary and that it wouldn’t delay the passage of legislation, as lawmakers wouldn’t need to wait for the body’s advice before voting on bills.

Mark Kenny, a former national-affairs editor for the Sydney Morning Herald who is now an academic, said the government blundered by waiting too long to outline to the public its plan for how the Voice will work, giving an opportunity to the “no" campaign to fill the vacuum with its antireferendum messages.

“The emergence of a number of prominent indigenous people who are opposed to the Voice has given a lot of people who might have doubts about it…an excuse to just simply vote ‘no,’" said Kenny, a professor at Australian National University.

In Santa Teresa, a community of about 600 people about a 50-mile drive from Alice Springs, some local residents said they thought the Voice could make a real difference. Annie Young, an elder in the community, said having the Voice could lead to swifter government action on improving housing and roads.

Some large families are still living in small and old two-bedroom houses, community members said, and the mostly dirt road floods, sometimes cutting off the town. On a drive into the community on a recent day, dust devils erupted on the road, which was flanked at times by rusting cars. Young said there are few job opportunities for young people, who turn to alcohol and drugs.

“If ‘no’ wins, that’s going to pull the plug on us all," she said. “We’re still going to struggle with the government."

In Alice Springs, Connie Shaw, Geoff Shaw’s granddaughter, said she would like to see improved lighting and upgrades to parks in her neighborhood—one of the many areas around the city where indigenous people live that are known as “town camps." The co-coordinator of a young women’s family safety group, Shaw would also like to see authorities direct more funding to address domestic violence issues in the Northern Territory, where family violence rates are elevated.

She believes the Voice would make it easier to have the concerns of indigenous people heard and get the help her community needs, and she said it is heartbreaking to see some indigenous politicians backing the “no" side.

“The system in Australia was designed to fail us. It was designed for white people, really," said Shaw. “We need change."

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com