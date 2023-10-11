Australia’s Plan to Address Colonial Legacy Divides Those It Aims to Help

The division, even among indigenous people who make up nearly 4% of Australia’s 26 million people, shows the difficulties of finding consensus to address historical wrongs. European settlers massacred thousands of indigenous Australians in hundreds of incidents along the colonial frontier, according to academics, and took over their land on the premise that it didn’t belong to anyone. For decades, Australian policies allowed for removing indigenous children from their families to assimilate them into white society, and indigenous Australians weren’t fully included in population counts until the 1971 census.