Bacardi’s Russia Business Grows as Other Booze Makers Leave Country
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Summary
- The owner of Grey Goose vodka and Bacardi rum is hiring staff and shipping millions of dollars of products to the market
Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, Bacardi said it had paused exports to Russia. Since then, the liquor company has sent millions of dollars of products to the country and has been advertising for new employees.
