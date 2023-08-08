Bacardi’s Russia Business Grows as Other Booze Makers Leave Country

Others are struggling to find buyers or close deals to exit. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is in talks to sell its stake in a large Russian beer joint venture. Heineken said in March that it was doing everything it could to find a new owner for its Russian operations. Carlsberg recently struck a deal to sell its business in Russia, but the government has since seized the brewer’s local operations and installed new leadership.

