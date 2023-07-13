Banks Can’t Shortchange Savers Forever

Then again, for banks as a whole, it is also possible to argue the opposite. Digital platforms have made it easier for savers to shop around for higher-yielding products and shift their money accordingly, be it into money-market funds or the offerings of new online and fintech players, which have risen to dominate new checking accounts. Europe may offer a natural experiment: Banks in France and the Netherlands, countries with more modern financial ecosystems that include more fintech options, have increased deposit rates far above those in Italy, Spain and Portugal, data by Jefferies analysts suggests.