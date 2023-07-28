Barack Obama’s Playlists Drive Streams and Inspire Memes

Since leaving the White House in 2017, former President Barack Obama has filled his days with creative endeavors—producing films and podcasting with Bruce Springsteen. He has also become something of a cultural curator, compiling semiannual lists of his favorite books, movies and music.

The music roundups in particular have become a subject of online intrigue and fervent debate. When Obama released his songs of the summer last week, social media lit up with questions: Who sent him that boygenius song? Does he really listen to Ice Spice? And did he even make this playlist?

“It seemed very well curated," said Jeremy D. Larson, reviews director at Pitchfork. “It seems as if everyone on that list went through some kind of security clearance."

The playlists have inspired a recurring joke about an imaginary young staff member who surely must be responsible for the picks. In a June interview with comedian Hasan Minhaj, Obama dispelled that notion.

“People seem to think, ‘Well, he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,’" he said. “No, man. It’s on my iPad right now." Representatives for Obama did not return a request for comment.

In addition to Top 40 artists like Nicki Minaj and country singer Luke Combs, Obama included songs by Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder on his playlist.

“It’s not like he’s finding deep cuts," Larson said. “This doesn’t seem like the playlist of someone who’s trying to show off."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MJ Smith, 35, a podcast host from Denver, cast doubt on the former president’s involvement in the playlist curation, jokingly congratulating his public-relations team for putting together the tracklist.

“It’s the most believable one so far," Smith said. “This one felt the most like, ‘These are songs that Dad heard on the radio.’"

Year after year, a lot of people still don’t buy it.

“It’s hard to imagine that when he’s in the kitchen, he’s bumping Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana,’" said Dani Chavez, a 27-year-old artist manager in Los Angeles. Online, people have joked that the 44th president is a “Munch," the term for Ice Spice fans, and a “Barb," as Nicki Minaj’s fans are known.

Janelle Monáe’s song “Only Have Eyes 42," about a three-way sexual act, was another pick some found surprising. “I thought he would have gone with a more vanilla pick," said Anthony Fantano, a YouTuber who reviews music under the moniker The Needle Drop.

In picking the Combs cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car," Obama may have accidentally waded into a continuing conversation about discrimination in the country-music industry. Some critics have argued that a Black LGBTQ artist such as Chapman wouldn’t have gotten enough radio time to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s country-music chart, as Combs did with his cover. For her part, Chapman has said that she approves of the cover, and Combs has said the artist is receiving royalties for the song.

When the White House joined Spotify in 2015 and shared Obama’s first summer playlist, it was a bellwether for a postpresidential career as a tastemaker. He and former first lady Michelle Obama founded the production company Higher Ground in 2018, through which the duo has produced TV shows and films. He also hosted the short-lived Spotify podcast “Renegades" with Springsteen, where the two discussed their lives, social issues and their love for America.

Obama’s playlists have often led to a jump in streaming numbers. Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over" saw a 20% increase in U.S. streams two weeks after Obama added it to his 2020 year-end list, and there was a 12% increase for SiR’s “Life Is Good (ft. Scribz Riley)" from his 2022 list, according to Luminate, the data provider for Billboard’s charts.

According to Apple Music, La Doña’s “Penas con Pan," the Beths’s “Watching the Credits," and Money Man and Babyface Ray’s “Drums" all saw notable increases in streams after appearing on Obama’s lists.

Obama’s year-end lists also highlight his favorite movies and books of the year. Some of the books he’s shouted out are being adapted into films by his own production company, including Rumaan Alam’s “Leave the World Behind" and Mohsin Hamid’s “Exit West."

Curated playlists aren’t exclusive to Obama’s political playbook. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Kamala Harris have made headlines for their own musical selections.

There are strategic reasons for engaging in pop culture this way, said Patrick Egan, a politics and public policy professor at New York University. Obama now has several multimillion-dollar philanthropic, policy and business ventures, Egan noted.

“The continued success of these ventures depends in part on the Obamas remaining culturally relevant and part of the national conversation," he said.

Larson, of Pitchfork, noted that the former president has favorites who reappear on his playlists, including Michael Kiwanuka, SZA and Stevie Wonder—an artist he’s been listening to since he was a teenager in Hawaii with a group of friends who called themselves “the Choom Gang," according to a biography by David Maraniss.

Chavez, the artist manager, said she wished public figures like the former president would take the opportunity to shout out more up-and-coming acts. In 2020, Taylor Swift included the song “Backseat" by Charli Adams, one of the artists Chavez works with, on an Apple Music curated playlist. That playlist is a major contributor to Adams’s streams on the platform to this day, Chavez said.

“He and other tastemakers who do these lists do not realize the ripple effect it can have on an artist’s career," Chavez said. “To whoever is creating these, what you choose, there is power to it."

