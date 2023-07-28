Barack Obama’s Playlists Drive Streams and Inspire Memes

In picking the Combs cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car," Obama may have accidentally waded into a continuing conversation about discrimination in the country-music industry. Some critics have argued that a Black LGBTQ artist such as Chapman wouldn’t have gotten enough radio time to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s country-music chart, as Combs did with his cover. For her part, Chapman has said that she approves of the cover, and Combs has said the artist is receiving royalties for the song.