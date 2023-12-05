Barbie Has Had a Lot of Careers. Here Are the Most Popular.

Some of Barbie’s career choices put her way ahead of the real world, according to Mattel history. In 1965—long before NASA admitted women to the astronaut corps—the company introduced an astronaut Barbie. In 1973, Barbie became a surgeon. In 1985, a CEO Barbie broke the so-called glass ceiling in the corporate world. And in 1992, Barbie ran for president for the first time.