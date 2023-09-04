‘Barbie’ Is Still Dominating the Summer. So Is the Soundtrack.

The jury’s still out on the song of the summer. But the season’s unofficial soundtrack is obvious.

“Barbie the Album" made its debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in August and has stayed high on the chart for several weeks. It also arrived as the No. 1 album on Spotify’s U.S. and Global charts and the No. 1 global album on iTunes.

Its success could be chalked up to the runaway hit that is “Barbie." With a worldwide box-office gross of more than $1.3 billion since its July release, the movie is expected to keep drawing theatrical audiences until at least late September, when it is slated for IMAX screens. But even before the film had fans, the soundtrack was winning over listeners.

Singles including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night" and “Barbie World" from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (featuring Aqua) were already gaining fans in early summer. In a marketing push by Atlantic Records, more than 140 indie-record retailers across the U.S. held early-listening events for fans a few days before the movie’s theatrical release. It was something the label had never done before, says Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records’ West Coast president, who helped produce the album.

“The same way people were getting in costume to go experience the movie, people were getting out with their friends to experience the soundtrack for the first time," says Brandon Davis, executive vice president and co-head of pop A&R at Atlantic Records, also a producer on the album. When it came out in July, “Barbie the Album" had the best sales week for a theatrical film vinyl release since 1991, when Luminate began electronically tracking record sales.

The album features pop artists like Billie Eilish, Sam Smith and Charli XCX. But the movie’s most scene-stealing number is performed by none other than Ryan Gosling.

“I’m Just Ken," a rock-operatic anthem of self-acceptance, made its debut at No. 87 on the chart last month and continues to appear on Spotify’s Viral 50 charts, which measure success based on streaming and user sharing. It has been added to more than 3.1 million user-generated playlists on Spotify, including ones titled “Kenergy," “I’m just ken vibes" and “I’m just ken on repeat for 10 hours."

Mark Ronson worked as executive producer of the “Barbie" album and score. After reading the movie script, “the Ken character just had fully sunk its hooks into me," he says. Ronson thought of the line “I’m just Ken / Anywhere else I’d be a 10" and sat down with his frequent collaborator Andrew Wyatt to write the rest.

“The more sincere we were from the perspective of Ken, the funnier it was in the context of it," says Wyatt, also an executive producer of the film’s score.

Once it was written, the comically heartfelt track demanded enormous, 1980s-stadium-rock production. Music supervisor and album executive producer George Drakoulias remembers Ronson suggesting that the team recruit an iconic guitarist like Slash of Guns N’ Roses for the song. “Well, why not Slash?" Drakoulias replied. He reached out to the guitarist, whom he’d known for years. In the recording, Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, accompanies Slash on rhythm guitar.

Davis and Weaver first saw Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken" scene last September. “Not only did we look at each other and say, ‘This is gonna go off,’ we looked at each other and we said, ‘This is going to win an Oscar,’" Weaver says.

That led Atlantic to make additional plans for promoting “I’m Just Ken," including a behind-the-scenes video that shows Gosling rehearsing dance moves with his fellow Kens, Slash recording guitar and Gerwig candidly reacting to every move. The video has more than 4.5 million views on YouTube.

Most of the musicians involved in the “Barbie" soundtrack saw the scenes in which their music would play before they began writing. “We’ve found in our experience that that’s the best way to get the artist really creatively engaged with the narrative," says Weaver, who has worked with pop artists on soundtracks like “The Greatest Showman" and “Suicide Squad."

Seven singles from “Barbie the Album" were released before the film came out. “I think once you saw the movie, it made more sense," Drakoulias says. Global Spotify streams of the single from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua increased by nearly 100% on July 22, the day after the film hit theaters, and streams of Spotify’s “Barbie Official Playlist" increased by nearly 1,560%, compared to the average number of streams from June 24 to July 21, according to the streaming platform.

Ronson credits the movie for the album’s fandom. “We’re seeing the amount of people that we hoped would leave the theater and go listen to our soundtrack is now multiplied by a hundred," he says.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 more than two months after it was released as a single in May. Ronson compares it to the pop singer’s past hits, like “New Rules" and “Don’t Start Now," which also took months to peak on the charts. “You always feel them percolating, and then there’s just this moment where they really explode," he says.

“I’m Just Ken" has been featured in more than 300,000 TikTok videos. “It’s an anthem. It’s a ‘dance like no one’s watching’ kind of moment for yourself," Drakoulias says. “It gives you permission to be silly, but it is earnest."

View Full Image ‘Barbie’ Is Still Dominating the Summer. So Is the Soundtrack.

