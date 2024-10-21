Behind many powerful women on Wall Street: A doting ‘househusband’
Miriam Gottfried , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Oct 2024, 04:39 PM IST
SummaryMore men are staying home to facilitate the complex juggle of family life and their wives’ high-powered careers.
Suzanne Donohoe, a top executive at the private-equity firm EQT, started the month of September with a 10-day business trip through Asia and Europe. Back in New York, her husband, Matt Donohoe, was helping their three teenagers begin a new school year.
