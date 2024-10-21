In death, Hamas leader may have won wider support than when he was alive
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Oct 2024, 04:41 PM IST
SummaryAcross the Arab world, U.S.-aligned governments find themselves in difficult positions as clerics and citizens praise Yahya Sinwar
For more than a year, Mustafa Muhammed, a displaced Palestinian, had sensed other Gazans living in tents there turning against Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who orchestrated the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Some people sleeping on the street or among the debris of their homes after waves of Israeli bombardments were growing openly scornful, he said.
