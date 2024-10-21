In death, Hamas leader may have won wider support than when he was alive

This upswell of support for Sinwar in the Middle East, apparent across social media and in some street demonstrations, has little to do with last year’s attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and triggered a devastating Israeli response. Rather it reflects the symbolism of his decision to stay in Gaza for the war instead of orchestrating it from Qatar, where Hamas’s political leadership resides, or fleeing to neighboring Egypt, said Nasser Alkidwa, a former Palestinian foreign minister.