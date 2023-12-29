Best of Mint Explainers 2023

What makes a good explainer? A topic that piques your interest but is a little too complicated, an issue that has multiple facets, and most importantly, a willing explainer that you can trust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thankfully, Mint's newsroom has many of those. Here are the top Mint Explainers from 2023:

T+1, a milestone for the Indian stock market Prior to this year, if you wanted to sell a stock, you only got your money after two days. That changed in January, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) moved to a T+1 settlement system. Rishi Joshi writes about this monumental change.

How short selling works and why it hasn't picked up in India In January, many Indians also learnt about the concept of short selling, or betting against a company's performance. Neil Borate explains the markets manoeuvre that rocked the Adani Group, vaporising $111 billion of its market capitalisation at one point.

Why Marcon's pension reforms have sparked protests across France By the summer, France had seen widespread protests that brought the country to a halt. The reason? French President Emmanual Macron's reforms on pension. France, which takes its work-related changes very seriously, did not take this well. Shashank Mattoo explains why the French took to the streets to protest.

Raghuram Rajan is right about India's mobile phone exports More often than not, former RBI governer Raghuram Rajan catches flak for his comments on India's economy and growth. In May, Rajan raised concerns about India's mobile phone exports, cautioning that growth in the sector was being propelled merely by assembly and not manufacturing. Sumant Banerji explains why Rajan's critcism is warranted.

What's Byju's beef with its lenders? For better or worse, Byju's has always been in the spotlight. In 2023, news about the company centred around its borrowings and inability to repay its lenders. Ranjani Raghavan explains the the fracas.

Rajasthan has made healthcare a right. Now comes the hard part Rajasthan became India's first state to enact a 'Right to Health Act'. This has huge implications — primary of them, financial. Tauseef Shahidi breaks down the nuances of this act, and explains how crucial implementation will be.

Is Dr. Saluja's battle against the Burmans worth fighting? A battle that dominated headlines at Mint over the last year was the one between the Burman family and Rashmi Saluja. Fighting over prized financial services firm Religare, the Burmans have taken several steps to acquire control of the company. Anirudh Laskar writes about this fight, and whether it makes sense for Saluja to remain embroiled in it.

How did the Congress win Karnataka? Karnataka held crucial state elections in 2023, ahead of the general polls next year. Congress won in the state and formed the government. Nidheesh MK writes about this win, and adds some historical context to understand how the Congress ousted the BJP from office.

How Twitter's blue tick became a laughing stock This year saw a huge upheaval in the social media world when Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. One of the first changes Musk made was to rid prominent celebrities and journalists of their verification tag, aka blue tick. Shashwat Mohanty writes about this change.

Is the launch of MG's Comet a turning point for two-door cars? Thanks to automaker MG Motors, India now has a two-door electric vehicle. The Comet, a divisive car, was launched this year. Sumant Banerji writes about this model, and why it could mark a huge change in Indian buyers' preferences.

How companies are altering compensation to retain staff Retaining talent costs a lot of money, but what's more expensive is hiring new talent. Companies are now tweaking their salary structure to lure candidates, while cutting costs. Devina Sengupta writes about the new methods companies are using to retain talent.

When and why do companies buy back their shares? Several companies, including Wipro, Hinduja, and L&T undertook share buybacks this year. Ram Sahgal explains why companies do this, and the financial sense behind the move.

How celebrities are confronting deep fakes, copyright concerns Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence, 2023 saw a rise in celebrity deep fakes. Krishna Yadav writes about this worrying trend, and what celebrities and authorities are doing to combat it.

BCCI and media rights - an affair since 1992 Between the Indian Premier League and the World Cup, 2023 showed that cricket remains king in India. The rights to broadcast India's matches lies with the cash-rich BCCI. Naman Suri writes about these deals, which BCCI has prized since 1991.

