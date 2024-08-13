Betrayal and capture of Sinaloa cartel leaders spark fears of turf war
José de Córdoba , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 13 Aug 2024, 07:48 PM IST
SummaryMexico deploys troops to prevent the risk of a bloodbath between factions led by sons of ‘El Chapo’ and ‘El Mayo.’
CULIACÁN, Mexico—In this steamy city that is home to the world’s largest fentanyl smuggling organization, the stunning capture of Sinaloa cartel patriarch Ismael “El Mayo" Zambada risks sparking a bloodbath that is likely to reverberate on the streets of the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less