Betrayal and capture of Sinaloa cartel leaders spark fears of turf war

Zambada’s account of his abduction is an early indication of how damaging his information could prove. He wrote that he was told Sinaloa’s governor, Rubén Rocha, was expected to attend the meeting along with Héctor Cuen, a former rector of the state university, former Culiacán mayor and newly elected congressman. El Chapo’s son, he said, had asked Zambada to mediate a dispute over control of the university, whose large budget and payroll is considered a political plum, and a key asset to be used in electoral campaigns.