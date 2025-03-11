Beyond the manosphere: A new wave of popular political podcasts ascends
Anne Steele , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Mar 2025, 07:51 PM IST
SummaryIndependent podcasters on both sides of the aisle have drawn an increasingly large audience since Trump’s inauguration.
A small, left-leaning media outlet resurfaced a clip last summer of Vice President JD Vance saying the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies," which became a rallying cry for some voters. Now that company’s flagship podcast is among the most popular in America.
