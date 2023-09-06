Biden FTC’s Antitrust Bark Proves Worse Than Its Bite

A weak party can get a much stronger opponent to back down, game theory explains, by signaling it is willing to take extreme actions and bear steep costs. But that sort of brinkmanship arguably works only if you don’t have to actually fight—and lose—repeatedly.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has been open about her willingness to take on hard cases and lose.

“I’m certainly not someone who thinks success is marked by a 100% court record," Khan has said.

Frequent defeats, including last week’s settlement with Amgen, are weakening the agency’s hand, though. For much of the Biden administration’s first three years in office, the FTC’s more aggressive stance arguably served as a deterrent in the healthcare space, at least when it came to large deals.

While it is impossible to prove that more mergers and acquisitions would have happened under a different regulator, industry leaders have clearly been reluctant to do big ones and have basically ruled out megadeals. Bristol Myers’ acquisition of Celgene for $74 billion in 2019, for instance, arguably wouldn’t have been contemplated during the Biden administration.

That deterrent hasn’t gone away entirely, but it is weakening in the healthcare space, where the need for external growth is urgent because of expiring drug patents and a law allowing Medicare to negotiate some drug prices.

In recent weeks, the FTC has thrown in the towel on litigation twice, agreeing to end its legal challenge of Amgen’s $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics and dropping its lawsuit against an $11.7 billion acquisition of data vendor Black Knight by New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange.

Signs that the FTC was preparing for a Horizon settlement had a ripple effect across the industry, sending shares of cancer-therapy developer Seagen up in tandem with Horizon shares. Pfizer in March agreed to buy Seagen for $43 billion, but investors were concerned the FTC would seek to block that deal as well. As of mid-August, there had been a gap of about 16% between the agreed price of $229 a share and Seagen’s market price. That gap has been narrowing in the wake of the FTC settlement, with Seagen closing at $207.18 on Tuesday.

The FTC settlement not only bodes well for Seagen investors but also for anyone betting on more deals to come.

“We expect to see M&A activity in our industry ramp up in the months and years ahead as the FTC is now largely a paper tiger," wrote Tim Opler, a managing director at Stifel. “We would expect that the Pfizer-Seagen merger will go forward without challenge."

There are other reasons to bet the Seagen deal will close. Pfizer has built up a lot of goodwill with the Biden administration during the pandemic, which should shield it from legal action, said Jared Holz, a healthcare-equity strategist at Mizuho.

The FTC’s willingness to settle recent cases might stem in part from its recent stumbles in court. It recently lost a federal court case in which it sought to block Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard, and a judge rejected its challenge of Meta Platforms’ acquisition of a virtual-reality company.

To be clear, the FTC didn’t come out of the Amgen legal battle empty-handed. The company agreed, for instance, not to bundle the Horizon treatments with its own medicines, though the company already had said it wouldn’t. The larger takeaway for the industry is that it is worth pursuing deals even if it means risking an FTC challenge.

“Big deals will still be subject to scrutiny and could face challenges, but a consistent theme for much of this year has been that companies willing to endure the costs of a fight tend to emerge victorious," policy research firm Beacon Policy Advisors wrote in a note.

While most healthcare-industry leaders are on the lookout for deals under about $10 billion because they are less risky, larger companies such as BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences and Argenx now shouldn’t be ruled out as targets, said Holz of Mizuho.

There is still a whole lot of dry powder left for deals. The pharma industry has about $200 billion in cash, which translates into $400 billion to $600 billion in total deal capacity taking debt into account, wrote Michael Yee, an analyst at Jefferies.

The FTC will continue to be a major inconvenience for big pharmaceutical companies. But Amgen’s settlement shows the industry won’t let the agency get in the way of a promising deal.

Write to David Wainer at david.wainer@wsj.com