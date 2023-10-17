Biden’s Trip to Israel Carries Risks for U.S. Policy—and His Own Legacy

WASHINGTON—With Israel on the brink of a ground invasion of Gaza, President Biden will visit the beleaguered nation with the aim of reinforcing American commitment to its security and addressing the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza brought on by the war with Hamas.

His decision to travel to Israel in the middle of its war with Hamas is fraught with diplomatic, political and security risks.

As concerns intensify that the conflict could spread through the region, the U.S. hopes Biden’s trip will serve as a warning to any third parties—whether other nations or militant groups like Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah—that the U.S. was prepared to act if they join the conflict. By traveling to the region, the president is putting his credibility on the line and appearing to step deeper into the conflict, even as Biden and top administration officials asserted that U.S. combat troops wouldn’t be sent into another war.

Biden is also expected to push for the release of hostages held by Hamas—a top priority. U.S. officials have been working through Qatar and other nations that speak to the Islamist militant group, which took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007. But some fear his visit and any appearance of support for Israel’s potential ground operation to root out Hamas could end up complicating those efforts.

While it is not uncommon for presidents to travel to war zones, the nature of the trip itself is unusual. The White House typically organizes trips to war zones under a strict information embargo, as was done with his trip this year to Ukraine. The terms of that embargo typically mean the news media agree to report on the visit only after the president’s arrival.

Biden’s trip also poses a political challenge as he seeks a second term. Although support for Israel is popular among Americans overall in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks, especially among Republicans and independent voters, Biden risks losing support from his own party. Some Democrats are already criticizing Israel’s airstrikes that have killed Palestinians in Gaza and have expressed concerns about the president’s staunch support for Israel ahead of a ground offensive. The party’s sympathies have been shifting toward Palestinians over the past two decades.

A group of progressive Democrats, including Reps. Cori Bush (D., Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), André Carson (D., Ind.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), drafted a resolution Monday calling for a cease-fire and immediate humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Several progressives previously sent a letter to the administration expressing concerns about Israel’s plans for a “complete siege" of the Gaza Strip — Israel has sealed its border with the territory and cut off electricity and some water supply.

Already the U.S. has deployed a significant military force to the region: The USS Gerald R. Ford and its heavily armed flotilla arrived in the Mediterranean near Israel last week, officials said, to deter Hezbollah and other actors from joining in. A second carrier group, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is expected to arrive in less than two weeks. The U.S. military has also selected roughly 2,000 troops to prepare for a potential deployment to support Israel, U.S. defense officials said Monday. A team of FBI hostage recovery experts were also deployed to assist the Israeli government.

Biden is scheduled to leave Washington late Tuesday. In addition to Israel, he will also travel to Amman, Jordan, to meet with regional leaders there, including Jordanian King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss humanitarian issues and other elements of the conflict. Biden’s trip follows two separate visits from Secretary of State Antony Blinken—who has been engaged in a frantic diplomatic effort in the region—and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week.

The visit to Israel had first been suggested by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call with Biden this week. An administration official said that the U.S. only agreed to announce the call after Netanyahu committed to a humanitarian package for Gaza civilians. According to Blinken, who first announced the president’s trip from Tel Aviv at 3 a.m. local time Tuesday, the president will receive a briefing from Israeli officials about their plan to minimize civilian casualties and enable humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza.

“It is critical that aid begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," Blinken said.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza grew dire in recent days as Israel continued to pound parts of the densely populated territory in retaliation for this month’s deadly onslaught by Hamas militants. Food, water and electricity have been scarce since the conflict began and Gaza residents have been unable to leave from the only two possible border crossings—one that leads into Israel, the other into neighboring Egypt.

Israel said it had turned back on the water supply to the territory, but that water was inaccessible due to the lack of electricity. Israeli power lines supply most of Gaza’s electricity, and Israel’s leadership has vowed to withhold power and block food, fuel and medical aid from entering Gaza until the hostages taken by Hamas are released.

Blinken visited Egypt on Sunday hoping to persuade Al Sisi to open the Rafah border crossing to allow at least any foreigners trapped in Gaza to leave. The U.S. estimates that 500 to 600 Americans could be trapped in Gaza, although it wasn’t clear how many would try to leave.

The crossing has been damaged by Israeli shelling, making access difficult for civilians wishing to cross. Egypt has also accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid through Rafah into Gaza.

William Mauldin contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com and Tarini Parti at tarini.parti@wsj.com