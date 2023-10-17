Biden’s Trip to Israel Carries Risks for U.S. Policy—and His Own Legacy
SummaryThe president will also travel to Jordan for meetings with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
WASHINGTON—With Israel on the brink of a ground invasion of Gaza, President Biden will visit the beleaguered nation with the aim of reinforcing American commitment to its security and addressing the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza brought on by the war with Hamas.