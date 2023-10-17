Biden’s Trip to Israel Carries Risks for U.S. Policy—and His Own Legacy

As concerns intensify that the conflict could spread through the region, the U.S. hopes Biden’s trip will serve as a warning to any third parties—whether other nations or militant groups like Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah—that the U.S. was prepared to act if they join the conflict. By traveling to the region, the president is putting his credibility on the line and appearing to step deeper into the conflict, even as Biden and top administration officials asserted that U.S. combat troops wouldn’t be sent into another war.